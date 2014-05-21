版本:
BRIEF-China's Xinzhi Motor to acquire stake in Tesla's Taiwan supplier Fukuta Elec & Mach

May 21 Xinzhi Motor Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 19.96 percent stake in Tesla's Taiwan supplier Fukuta Elec & Mach for up to T$344.9 million ($11.44 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xuf59v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1420 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
