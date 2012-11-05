版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Xl shares fall 1.9 percent in extended trading

NEW YORK Nov 5 XL Group PLC : * Shares fall 1.9 percent in extended trading

