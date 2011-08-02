UPDATE 1-XL Group Q2 profit beats estimates

(Follows alerts)

Aug 2 Reinsurer XL Group Plc's quarterly operating profit beat Wall Street expectations on higher net premiums earned from its property and casualty segment and an increase in income from operating affiliates.

Second-quarter net income rose to $225.7 million, or 69 cents a share, from $191.8 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.

On an operating basis XL earned 75 cents a share, which included a 12 cent gain from buy-back of shares in the second quarter.

Analysts on average were looking for operating profit of 48 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company bought back 4.3 million shares during the quarter as part of a previously announced $1 billion buyback program.

Net premiums earned from property and casualty segment rose to $1.31 billion from $1.22 billion a year ago. Net income from affiliates contributed $56.5 million in the quarter.

XL shares closed at $20.02 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.