2012年 1月 5日

UPDATE 1-XL gets nod for Brazil insurance ops

Jan 5 Reinsurer XL Group Plc said it received final approval from Brazilian regulators to set up an insurance operation, helping it tap the Latin-American country's fast-growing non-life insurance market.

Ireland-based XL Group expects to start the operations in the current quarter.

The company, which already has reinsurance operations in Brazil, will now offer casualty, property, professional and specialty insurance services.

Shares of XL Group closed at $19.72 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

