UPDATE 1-XL gets nod for Brazil insurance ops

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 5 Reinsurer XL Group Plc said it received final approval from Brazilian regulators to set up an insurance operation, helping it tap the Latin-American country's fast-growing non-life insurance market.
Ireland-based XL Group expects to start the operations in the current quarter.
The company, which already has reinsurance operations in Brazil, will now offer casualty, property, professional and specialty insurance services.
Shares of XL Group closed at $19.72 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.