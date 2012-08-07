XL Group 2nd-qtr profit tops estimates

BRIEF-Realty Income reports 9.1 pct rise in Q4 revenue
Aug 7 Reinsurer XL Group Plc posted a second-quarter profit above analysts' expectations, helped by higher premium revenue from its property and casualty segment.
Net income was $221.2 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $225.7 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating income was 71 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net premiums earned from property and casualty business rose 7 percent to $1.40 billion.
During the quarter, XL Group bought back 6.1 million shares for a total of $125 million, it said in a statement.
The company's shares closed at $21.37 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
