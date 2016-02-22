Verizon to buy XO Communications' fiber-optic business

BRIEF-Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Feb 22 The No-1 U.S. wireless phone provider Verizon Communications Inc said it would buy XO Communications' fiber-optic network business for about $1.8 billion.
Verizon on Monday said it expected the net present value of the operational synergies to be more than $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.
