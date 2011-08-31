UPDATE 1-XOMA says CEO Steve Engle resigns

Aug 31 Xoma Ltd said its Chief Executive, Steve Engle, chose to resign, effective Aug. 31.

The company has named John Varian as interim CEO and W. Denman Van Ness as the chairman.

The board is starting a search for a permanent CEO, Xoma said.

In March, the company has reported that its lead type-2 diabetes drug did not meet the main goal of lowering blood glucose levels in patients in a mid-stage study, possibly marking the end of the road for the drug in this indication.

Xoma's shares closed at $1.96 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)