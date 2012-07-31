Money transfer service Xoom prepares for IPO -sources

* Goldman Sachs leading Xoom's planned IPO-sources
* IPO likely to occur in early fall -source
* Latest company to take advantage of Jobs Act
By Poornima Gupta and Olivia Oran
July 31 Online money transfer service Xoom Corp
is preparing for an initial public offering, becoming the latest
company to take advantage of a new U.S. law that makes it easier
for startups to go public, according to two sources familiar
with the situation.
San Francisco-based Xoom has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc
as its lead underwriter and has already filed
confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
the sources said.
The IPO is likely to occur in early fall, one source said.
The size of the planned offering and financials of the company
could not be learned.
Xoom declined to comment. Goldman Sachs could not be reached
for comment.
Xoom allows customers to send money from its website to
friends and family without the need for a bank account. The
company, founded in 2001, competes with services like Western
Union Co.
In 2011, Xoom sent $1.7 billion to 30 countries around the
world. The company is an official sponsor of the Peruvian
Olympic team in the 2012 London Olympic Games.
Xoom's investors include venture capital firms Sequoia
Capital, New Enterprise Associates, SVB Capital and Fidelity
Ventures. Keith Rabois, a PayPal veteran who is now the chief
operating officer of payments company Square, is a board member.
With less than $1 billion in revenue, Xoom is taking
advantage of the Jobs Act in going public. Under the law, such
companies are allowed to file their registration statements
confidentially.
The SEC has said that as of the beginning of June, 30 to 32
companies had taken advantage of the Jobs Act.
These include Silicon Valley business software company
Workday Inc, British soccer club Manchester United Ltd
and online legal document preparation service LegalZoom.com
.
Companies must make their S-1 registration statements
available to the public at least 21 days before their marketing
road shows.