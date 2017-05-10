版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 18:19 BJT

Brazil's Itaú confirms talks for minority stake in broker XP

SAO PAULO May 10 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private lender, confirmed on Wednesday it is discussing acquiring a minority stake in securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA.

Local media reported on Tuesday that Itaú has proposed to purchase 49.5 percent of XP for 6 billion reais ($1.89 billion).

In a securities filing, Itaú said it has not yet signed any "agreement, transaction or contract" with XP.

($1 = 3.1898 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)
