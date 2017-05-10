Brazil's XP Investimentos does not rule sale of minority stake

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
SAO PAULO May 10 Brazil's XP Investimentos SA does not rule out selling off a minority stake as it continues proceedings to conduct an initial public offering (IPO), the securities firm said in a Wednesday securities filing.
The statement comes after Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest private bank, confirmed talks for a minority stake in XP. Local media said on Tuesday that Itaú has proposed to purchase 49.5 percent of XP for 6 billion reais ($1.90 billion).
($1 = 3.1652 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriela Mello)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit