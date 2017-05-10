Brazil's XP Investimentos does not rule sale of minority stake

SAO PAULO May 10 Brazil's XP Investimentos SA does not rule out selling off a minority stake as it continues proceedings to conduct an initial public offering (IPO), the securities firm said in a Wednesday securities filing.

The statement comes after Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest private bank, confirmed talks for a minority stake in XP. Local media said on Tuesday that Itaú has proposed to purchase 49.5 percent of XP for 6 billion reais ($1.90 billion).

($1 = 3.1652 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriela Mello)