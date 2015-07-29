French court clears XPO to press ahead with Norbert merger

PARIS, July 29 A Paris commercial court gave
U.S. group XPO Logistics the green light on Wednesday to proceed
with its post-purchase integration of French transport firm
Norbert Dentressangle, throwing out an injunction
sought by a U.S. hedge fund.
The court also rejected XPO's request to extend a temporary
injunction barring Elliott Capital Advisors from selling its
Norbert shares to a third party while the legal battle
continues.
Activist fund Elliott had sought to keep the companies from
further integrating so a court-appointed expert could be
appointed to review the merger, claiming XPO aimed to sell off
Norbert's European operations and keep its U.S. business.
XPO agreed to buy Norbert Dentressangle in April for $3.53
billion in a deal that could make the combined company the
world's second-largest freight brokerage firm by net revenue.
During the offer period, Elliott built up a stake of nine
percent. It has said that the price did not reflect Norbert's
value in light of the synergies it believes the combined company
could deliver.
"We will ... continue to use all of the legal options open
to us to protect minority shareholder rights and ensure that ND
is not gutted of its value in an irregular way," Elliott said in
a statement.
XPO, which has 86.25 percent stake in Norbert Dentressangle
after the Dentressangle family with 67 percent and others
accepted its April 28 offer, said that following the ruling it
would continue moving ahead with the integration of the two
firms to make a company with a global logistics and transport
network.
"XPO and Norbert Dentressangle remain confident of the
merits of their ongoing legal proceedings against Elliott," XPO
company said in a statement.
With assets under management of $26 billion, Elliott has a
history of building up minority stakes in takeover targets to
make the buyer pay an improved price.
Separately, Elliott has also built up a stake in
Alcatel-Lucent, which is the target of a 15.6 billion
euro takeover offer from Finnish rival Nokia,
according to regulatory filings.
It has simultaneously built up a short position in Nokia.
Elliott founder Paul Elliott Singer was unsuccessful in an
attempt this month to block South Korean builder Samsung C&T
Corp from taking over sister firm Cheil Industries
Inc.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)