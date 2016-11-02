XPO swings to 3tr-quarter profit

CHICAGO Nov 2 Logistics company XPO Logistics Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly net profit versus a loss a year earlier, citing strong ecommerce demand in North America that offset the impact of lackluster economic growth.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company reported third-quarter net income of $13.8 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with a loss of $93.1 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, XPO reported earnings of 41 cents per share.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 37 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler)