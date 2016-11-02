XPO swings to 3tr-quarter profit

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
CHICAGO Nov 2 Logistics company XPO Logistics Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly net profit versus a loss a year earlier, citing strong ecommerce demand in North America that offset the impact of lackluster economic growth.
The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company reported third-quarter net income of $13.8 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with a loss of $93.1 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, XPO reported earnings of 41 cents per share.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 37 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.