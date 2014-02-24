XPO Logistics revenue doubles due to higher freight demand

* Fourth-quarter rev jumps 137 pct to $257.2 mln
* Freight forwarding rev triples to $215.2 mln
* Expects revenue of at least $2.75 bln in 2014
* Expects about $400 mln in 2014 rev from acquisitions
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Feb 24 XPO Logistics Inc's quarterly
revenue more than doubled as it placed more freight with other
carriers and shipped a higher number of quick delivery packages.
The company, which is aiming to be a one-stop shop in
logistics through acquisitions, said revenue from its freight
brokerage business, its largest, more than tripled to $215.2
million in the fourth quarter.
Revenue from XPO's expedited transportation, or quick
delivery, division rose 19.4 percent to $26.4 million in the
quarter ended Dec. 31.
"Shippers are looking outside of their traditional vendors
and that creates opportunity for us at XPO to bid on more
freight," Chief Executive Bradley Jacobs told Reuters.
The company has been on an acquisition spree as it looks to
offer across-the-board services such as truckload,
less-than-truckload, quick delivery, freight forwarding and
intermodal, which moves goods using multiple modes of transport.
XPO said in January it would buy Pacer International Inc
to become the third-largest North American provider of
intermodal services.
Jacobs said on Monday XPO was in takeover talks and could
sign about four more deals in 2014.
"We have active discussions going on with literally a dozen
acquisition opportunities," he said.
The company said it expects 2014 revenue of at least $2.75
billion, $400 million of which would come from acquisitions.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.50 billion
for 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
XPO's revenue more than doubled to $257.2 million in the
fourth quarter but fell short of the $264.3 million analysts had
expected.
Net loss available to common shareholders widened to $11.3
million from $10.1 million a year earlier.
However, net loss per share shrank to 37 cents, compared
with 57 cents a year earlier, due to a larger number of shares
outstanding in the latest quarter.
Jacobs said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization included an interest expense of about $10
million associated with the conversion of some notes into common
shares.
Analysts expected a loss of 30 cents per share.
XPO shares closed at $27.69 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Monday. They have gained about 61 percent in the past 12
months, far outperforming the 22 percent rise in the S&P 500
index.