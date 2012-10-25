XPO Logistics buys freight brokerage firm for $50 mln - source

Oct 25 XPO Logistics Inc has acquired the freight brokerage business of Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, a logistics company owned by private equity firm Welsh Carson, for $50 million in cash, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The acquisition of Turbo Logistics Inc will immediately add to XPO's earnings, the source said.

XPO, which has a market value of about $220 million, has been looking to make acquisitions since it received a $150 million investment from investor Brad Jacobs and his private equity firm in June 2011.

Jacobs, now the CEO of XPO, plans to transform the company into a $4 billion-$5 billion business in a few years, mostly through acquisitions.