XPO Logistics enters Canada with Kelron buy

Aug 6 Transport services company XPO Logistics
Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and
said it acquired truck broker Kelron Logistics to expand into
Canada.
XPO paid $8 million for Kelron, which generated trailing 12
months revenue of about $100 million as of June.
The Kelron acquisition will add to earnings from 2013, XPO
Chief Executive Brad Jacobs told Reuters.
Jacobs also said XPO was on track to add about $250 million
revenue from acquisitions this year.
XPO posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to
shareholders of $5.9 million, or 34 cents per share, compared
with a net income of $914,000, or 11 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, XPO lost 17 cents per share.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $54.5 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue
of $55.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $13 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.