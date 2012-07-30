Oracle to buy software maker Xsigo

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 30 Software maker Oracle Corp said it would buy privately held Xsigo Systems, a network virtualization software maker.
San Jose, California-based Xsigo's software helps customers save costs by allowing them to connect any server to any network.
The eight-year-old company, backed by Kleiner Perkins and Khosla Ventures, counts British Telecom Plc, eBay Inc and Verizon Communication Inc among its customers.
Oracle did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Earlier this month, Oracle bought software maker Skire Inc for an undisclosed amount.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017