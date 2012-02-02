Six advisers lined up for Glencore, Xstrata-sources

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 2 Mining group Xstrata
is taking advice from four banks in negotiations for an
all-share deal with part-owner Glencore, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
A deal between Xstrata and Glencore, the world's largest
diversified commodities trader, has been long-expected and would
create a combined group worth more than 50 billion pounds
($79.29 billion).
Xstrata chief executive Mick Davis has called on Nomura
and Goldman Sachs alongside JP Morgan
and Deutsche, the company's corporate brokers, the
people said.
Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg has opted for
advisers Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, which were
also lead banks for Glencore's $10 billion listing last May.