Six advisers lined up for Glencore, Xstrata-sources

LONDON Feb 2 Mining group Xstrata is taking advice from four banks in negotiations for an all-share deal with part-owner Glencore, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

A deal between Xstrata and Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, has been long-expected and would create a combined group worth more than 50 billion pounds ($79.29 billion).

Xstrata chief executive Mick Davis has called on Nomura and Goldman Sachs alongside JP Morgan and Deutsche, the company's corporate brokers, the people said.

Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg has opted for advisers Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, which were also lead banks for Glencore's $10 billion listing last May.