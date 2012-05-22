UPDATE 3-Xstrata sees China copper demand rebounding

* Xstrata expects to lift copper output by 60 pct over 3
years
* Vying to become world's top copper producer
* Sticking to plans to spend $7 bln to boost copper division
* Miners BHP, Rio Tinto have sounded more cautious note on
expansion
* Chinese buyers of iron ore, coal see defaults -traders
By James Regan
SYDNEY, May 22 Global miner Xstrata is
betting sluggish copper demand in China will pick up in the
second half as it makes plans to boost production of the metal
by 60 percent, shrugging off more cautious approaches by rivals.
Xstrata is the world's no. 4 copper producer but has designs
on becoming number one, unseating Chile's Codelco, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto over the next three years.
BHP has retreated from plans to spend $80 billion on new
mine projects and other sector majors are also demonstrating
more caution in the face of economic weakening in China.
Charlie Sartain, Xstrata's copper division head, said a $7
billion capital expenditure programme to beef up copper mining,
mainly in Chile, Peru, Argentina and Australia, was proceeding.
Xstrata sells 30-40 percent of its copper to China, where
metals warehouses are said to be so full that workers are
starting to stockpile copper in car parks.
China's implied consumption for refined copper fell 6.8
percent in April from a month earlier, according to Reuters
calculations based on official customs data.
"We typically see a cyclical return to demand in the second
half of the year in China. We still have a view that the first
half was always going to be slower from a copper demand point of
view," Sartain told reporters on the side of conference
promoting mining in Latin America.
He said new economic stimulus plans announced this week by
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao to bolster economic growth would also
filter down to higher copper consumption.
Second-half growth in copper consumption could run as high
as 6 percent, he said.
Copper prices tumbled to a four-month low
last week but this week were showing modest gains, which metals
traders link to China's stimulus measures.
Sartain also downplayed the impact of Europe's debt crisis
on copper's fortunes.
"From a market point of view, Europe is relevant, but not a
major copper consumer," he said. "We've factored in very flat
market conditions in Europe."
On the other hand, U.S. demand for copper was starting to
pick up, he added.
CONTRACTOR HAS PLENTY OF WORK
Slumping commodity prices and escalating costs are squeezing
cash flows, leading BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto to rethink
long-term expansion timetables on major projects, but mining
contractors say they have plenty of work.
"We're still seeing a nice healthy addressable market going
forward," said Hamish Tyrwhitt, the chief executive of
Australia's Leighton Holdings, which supplies contract
mining personnel and equipment to companies.
Australia has more than $400 billion in new resource
projects in the works and in Latin America $300 billion is
allocated for the sector, Sartain said.
"We have A$30 billion ($29.57 billion)of tenders we're
undertaking and over A$8 billion where we're in a preferred
position," Tyrwhitt said.
VALE SELLING ALL IT PRODUCES
Indicating the stress facing commodities markets, Chinese
buyers are deferring or defaulting on coal and iron ore
deliveries, traders said.
But some miners continue to see a strong outlook and the
world's largest iron ore miner, Brazil's Vale, said
on Monday it was selling iron ore about as fast as it could mine
it.
"We don't have any problem concerning orders, we continue to
sell all the amounts the company is producing. The scenario we
see continues positive," Vale investor relations chief Viktor
Moszkowicz said at an investment seminar in Rio de Janeiro.
At the same seminar, though, Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas
said it was scaling back plans to expand its own iron
ore mining operations.
Sartain said Xstrata's target of becoming the world biggest
copper producer ran the risk of being derailed by big expansion
plans mapped out by competitors.
Xstrata is forecasting a dip in first-half copper output as
its Collahuasi Mine in Chile, a joint venture with Anglo
American, faces declining ore grades, before picking up
in the second part of 2012. ($1 = 1.0146 Australian dollars)