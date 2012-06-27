Glencore expected to sweeten terms to win Xstrata

| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 Commodities trader Glencore
, scrambling to save its $30 billion offer for miner
Xstrata, is expected to sweeten its bid in order to seal
the deal, after key shareholder Qatar said it could oppose the
takeover on current terms.
Qatar, which remained silent on its intentions for months as
it built the second-largest stake in Xstrata, said in a surprise
statement on Tuesday that it supported the principle of the deal
but demanded an improvement in terms from 2.8 new Glencore
shares for every Xstrata share to 3.25.
Glencore, which made its long-awaited move for Xstrata in
February, had been expected to improve the terms of its
all-share deal in the early days after the offer was announced.
But those hopes faded in the months that followed as
Glencore, already Xstrata's largest shareholder, with almost 34
percent, stuck to its guns, as target Xstrata faced falling
thermal coal prices and increased uncertainty over Argentina and
Peru - key to its growth prospects.
On Tuesday, before Qatar's unexpected announcement, Xstrata
shares were trading around a 2.6 ratio, implying the market was
not expecting a change to terms.
Analysts said the unexpected intervention from Qatar meant a
change in Glencore's terms - combined with changes to retention
packages for Xstrata bosses that have angered investors - was
now virtually inevitable to rescue the deal to create an
integrated mining and trading powerhouse.
But they said it was not clear Glencore would raise its bid
as high as 3.25 - at the high end of initial expectations and a
level at which some say the deal could destroy value for
Glencore.
"We believe a bump - probably from 2.8 to 3.0 Glencore
shares per Xstrata share - may be necessary to win over (Qatar)
and other Xstrata shareholders," Jefferies analysts said in a
note. "However, we do not believe Glencore will bump to a ratio
of 3.25 times."
Analysts said failure to secure the deal would not only
cause a short-term drop in Xstrata shares, currently trading at
a premium to the sector, but would also prove damaging for
Glencore, whose bosses have long traded on their reputation as
dealmakers.
It would also, though, prove potentially damaging for Qatar,
which has invested more than $4 billion to become Xstrata's
largest minority shareholder.
NEGOTIATING POSITION
Several sources close to the deal said on Tuesday that
Qatar's demand for 3.25 was likely a negotiating position, part
of a strategy that included Tuesday's unexpectedly public
statement.
"In our view, the news about Qatar requesting a bump and the
recent strong shareholder opposition to the Xstrata management
retention awards are problems. But ... these are likely not
insurmountable hurdles to the proposed Glencore Xstrata merger,"
Jefferies said. "A bump from Glencore and a revision to the
management retention awards should be the logical next steps. We
continue to expect this proposed merger to happen."
Glencore and Xstrata have until Thursday to alter the terms
of the deal without having to change the dates of shareholder
votes, set for mid July.
Glencore and Xstrata have declined to comment on the Qatari
announcement.