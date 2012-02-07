Xstrata confident on shareholder support for Glencore deal-CEO

LONDON Feb 7 Mining group Xstrata
is confident shareholders will support a $90 billion all-share
agreed takeover by commodities trader Glencore,
announced by the two parties on Tuesday.
"I have absolutely no doubt that this is something that is
going to gain support (from shareholders)," Chief Executive Mick
Davis said in an interview with Reuters.
"I'd be surprised if our shareholders don't find this as
compelling as we the management have found in recommending the
deal," he added.
He said that the combined group would likely be involved in
acquisition activity in future and that it would look at the
"optimisation" of its assets but that nothing was currently up
for sale.