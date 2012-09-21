Xstrata granted extra week to decide on Glencore merger

BRIEF-Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
* Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's takeover regulator has granted global miner Xstrata and trading house Glencore an extra week to allow Xstrata to further consider its response to a $36 billion revised bid from Glencore.
Xstrata now has until Oct. 1 to say whether or not it will recommend Glencore's offer to shareholders.
Glencore, Xstrata's biggest shareholder, raised its offer for the company earlier in September in a last-ditch attempt to rescue the deal after Xstrata's second-biggest investor Qatar Holding demanded improved terms in June.
* Halcon Resources announces the redemption of all remaining 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020
* Flowserve awarded significant contract to supply pumping equipment for Hengli integrated refining complex