Xstrata investor backs Qatar proposal for better deal

LONDON, July 3 Activist fund Knight Vinke, a
top-20 shareholder in miner Xstrata, said on Tuesday it
supported a surprise call from fellow investor Qatar for better
terms in a takeover offer from commodities trader Glencore
.
Glencore, Xstrata's top shareholder, is currently offering
2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held. Qatar, which has
built a stake of around 11 percent in the miner, said last week
it would demand a ratio of 3.25 in order to back the deal.
Knight Vinke said in a statement that the deal does not
represent fair value for Xstrata on current terms and also
objected to the fact no premium is being paid for a change of
control.
"The combination of these two factors leads Knight Vinke to
support the comments of other large shareholders that an
exchange ratio of 3.25 would represent more appropriate terms,"
it said, adding it will vote against a deal based on the current
ratio of 2.8.
"If the board of Glencore is unwilling to pay for acquiring
the control it seeks, we would support Xstrata's continuing
independence as a fundamentally strong and successful business -
and one which would be likely to attract a significant premium
were there subsequently to be interest from third parties."