Question marks hang over Qatar buying in Xstrata

* Qatar holds over 7 percent of Xstrata including options
* Investment totals an estimated $4 billion
* Gulf state could hold 4.7 percent of merged
Xstrata-Glencore
* Qatar says has $30 billion to spend this year
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Dinesh Nair
LONDON/DUBAI, April 26 Qatar's 7 percent stake
in Xstrata, makes it not only the miner's largest
investor after Glencore, but also a potential kingmaker in the
two companies' merger and an unknown quantity for its future
that investors are desperate to read.
The reclusive sovereign wealth fund has been steadily buying
Xstrata shares, spending some $2.7 billion to lift its holding
from below 3 percent at the start of February, when the tie-up
with commodities trader Glencore was announced.
It has bought virtually every day this month, a crucial
period of courting for miner Xstrata and commodities trader
Glencore, as the two jointly toured key investment funds.
Qatar has so far made no comment on its intentions,
unnerving some investors who fear the Gulf state may force
through Glencore's current offer that they argue undervalues
Xstrata's growth. Others are concerned for the future, wondering
whether secretive Qatar, which could hold almost 5 percent at
current levels, will want to play a role in the company's
development.
"They have shown in the past they can make big bets," said
one source involved in the deal.
"The Emiratis have invested in Glencore, so (the Qataris)
have obviously chosen Xstrata to be their vehicle, and they are
certainly putting their money behind it," the source said,
referring to Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Aabar becoming the
leading cornerstone investor in Glencore's initial public
offering last year. It remains a holder of 1.4 percent.
"From my perspective this is, net net, a positive thing.
They like the Xstrata story," the source said.
Sources involved in the merger and those familiar with Qatar
expect the fund to ultimately back the $37 billion takeover of
Xstrata by Glencore, which is offering 2.8 shares for every
Xstrata share held.
Other sources say Qatar will be a long-term shareholder
which, unlike other sovereign wealth funds in the oil-rich Gulf,
is betting on commodities and that Xstrata simply provided an
entry point in soft market conditions.
STRONG POSITION
Qatar could seek improved terms from Glencore - Qatar
Investment Authority's holding could give it a blocking position
for the merger.
The structure of the deal, which requires at least 75
percent of shareholders excluding Glencore to approve it, means
the opposition of investors representing just over 16.5 percent
of Xstrata's total shareholding would be enough to derail it.
Major funds Standard Life, Schroders and Fidelity, who
together own 4.8 percent, have said they could reject the
current offer. There is also the potential unknown of U.S.
activist investor Knight Vinke, who owns a 0.5 percent share.
Qatar could add significant weight and momentum. Most,
however, doubt QIA is preparing for a fight - not least because
a spat could damage its future options for investing.
"They (Qatar) are moving with a deal already on the table,
so it is logical to assume that they want to be part of it,"
said analyst Nik Stanojevic at stockbroker Brewin Dolphin.
"If somebody builds up this kind of stake it would surprise
me if they were against the deal, unless they are an activist
investor, which QIA is not."
Indeed, hopes of a significant boost to the ratio being
offered by Glencore have faded in recent weeks despite Qatar's
buying, as Glencore told some investors it would walk away
rather than over pay. Xstrata shares are trading at less than
2.8 times Glencore's paper.
"It is not usual for the Qataris to vote down mergers or
take an activist role. If they do that in the case of
Xstrata-Glencore, that will be sending a very strong message to
the global investment community," a source familiar with QIA
said.
"They are clearly seeing value in Xstrata shares post merger
and a possible belief that the terms may be altered higher. They
may be vying for it but I don't think it will end up becoming a
public spat."
LIFE AFTER THE MERGER?
Qatar, for its part, has yet to show its hand - both on the
merger or on any vision it has for the company in which it could
own a stake of 4.7 percent at current levels, including options.
Several sources said they were not aware of any meeting
between Doha and the top Glencore or Xstrata managements since
the merger was announced in February.
In a rare public comment, Hussain al-Abdulla, QIA's
executive board member, said on Sunday it had more than $30
billion to spend this year and saw commodities as a key target.
He did not comment on Xstrata.
"We should always be active. To be passive is not healthy.
Our intention will always be to add as much value as possible
and to improve the company we invest in," QIA Chief Executive
Ahmed al-Sayed told a conference in Doha earlier this week.
Contrary to many sovereign funds which invest passively,
Qatar is active in choosing its investments and has shown it can
take a role in businesses it sees as strategic.
It has board seats at carmaker Volkswagen,
Credit Suisse, construction group Vinci, and
it could seek to leverage its investment in Xstrata, on which it
has lavished some $4 billion, based on the average price since
Feb. 2.
It also has a clear appetite for more mining assets, having
invested in European Goldfields last year through a funding
deal, before the miner was bought by a Canadian rival, and has
held talks to set up a $10 billion gold fund.