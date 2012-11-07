Xstrata investors urged to reject Glencore bid-UK group

BRIEF-Novartis says Zykadia drug receives FDA priority review
* Novartis drug Zykadia receives FDA priority review for first-line use in patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC
LONDON Nov 7 One of Britain's leading shareholder advisory groups on Wednesday urged Xstrata investors to reject a $33 billion takeover plan by commodities trader Glencore.
Advisory body Pirc said it was concerned over the level of due diligence carried out on Glencore given the complexity of its business and insufficient independent board representation at Xstrata.
Under a complex structure, Xstrata investors will be able to vote on the merger at the miner's extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 20 as well as on a lavish multi-million pound plan to retain managers.
Even a rejection of the retention package would not endanger the merger.
Pirc said in a statement that excluding the chairman, only three Xstrata board directors are considered to be independent according to Pirc's own guidelines.
"This raises concerns about the objectivity with which the decision behind the deal was taken by the Xstrata-claimed independent directors," it added.
Pirc said there were also concerns over a possible executive influence on the decision "due to the rather lucrative package involved should the deal be approved and realised".
In September, the commodities trader bowed to investor pressure and raised its bid to 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share from an earlier ratio of 2.8.
ISS, the shareholder advisory firm closely followed by U.S. institutional investors, in August recommended shareholders vote against the tie-up.
