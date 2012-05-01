UPDATE 1-Xstrata Q1 copper production down

LONDON May 1 Miner Xstrata, which is
moving into the final stages of a record tie-up with commodities
trader Glencore, posted a drop in first-quarter copper
production as it prepares for the ramp up of key projects in the
second half of the year.
Xstrata, which said all its major projects were making good
progress and remained on schedule, said quarterly copper output
dropped more than 18 percent year-on-year, after it reached the
end of life of mines including the Ernest Henry open pit in
Australia, while newer projects were still ramping up.
It produced 171,121 tonnes of copper in the quarter.
Mined coal, a key earner for Xstrata along with copper, saw
consolidated production increase by 9 percent year-on-year to
21.1 million tonnes in the first quarter of last year, when the
sector was battered by bad weather. Production was slightly
down, however, on the fourth quarter of last year.
While iron ore has become the focus of operations at several
of the largest diversified miners, copper and coal account for
more than 70 percent of Xstrata's profits and both are key
planks of its growth strategy.
Xstrata agreed in February to a long-awaited $37 billion
all-share takeover by Glencore, its largest investor. The trader
is offering 2.8 Glencore shares for every Xstrata share held.