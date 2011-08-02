UPDATE 3-Xstrata boosts interim dividend, sees stronger H2

* Xstrata H1 EBITDA up 30 pct at $5.8 bln, meets forecasts
* Dividend more than doubles to $0.13
* All projects on schedule, ups Koniambo cost estimate
* Shares down 2.5 percent, in line with rivals
(Updates with details, background, quotes)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Aug 2 Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata
more than doubled its interim dividend on Tuesday and pointed to
a stronger second half, as ongoing tightness in the copper
market helps the group recover from a flood-hit start to 2011.
The fourth-largest UK-listed diversified miner lifted its
interim dividend to $0.13 on the back of a 30 percent rise in
headline profits, and said it would use a progressive dividend
policy to return cash to shareholders.
"The only real surprise was the dividend," analyst Cailey
Barker at Numis said, adding investors had not expected
Xstrata's large capital expenditure programme to leave room for
one-off payouts or buyback plans, but would be satisfied to see
the group's growth strategy on track.
Xstrata, like its diversified global peers, is juggling a
bumper capital expenditure programme, market volatility and
investor appetite for payouts from cash-rich balance sheets.
"Our judgement is we can afford to be a high growth and a
progressive dividend paying company as well," Chief Executive
Mick Davis told Reuters, adding the group would stick to a
1/3rds-2/3rds split on dividend payments over the year.
Xstrata, which has switched from growing through
acquisitions to expanding existing operations and building new
projects to drive growth, said it was on track to achieve its
target 50 percent increase in volumes by the end of 2014 with
all projects on schedule.
But the group was not immune to rampant cost inflation that
has hit the entire sector, as increased costs and the weak U.S.
dollar dented the bottom line and forced the miner to increase
estimates for its remote Koniambo nickel mine, where estimates
rose to $4.6 billion from an initial cost of $3.85 billion.
Koniambo, in New Caledonia, is seen as an example of
Xstrata's ability to deliver large greenfield projects, and
analysts said the increase was disappointing, but the miner
blamed a remote location and a unique environment that means
less competition among contractors.
All other projects are on budget and Davis said there was no
readacross from Koniambo to other projects, including the Las
Bambas greenfield copper project in Peru.
Shares in the group were down 2.5 percent at 0850 GMT,
trading at 1,249 pence, underperforming a 1.8 percent drop in
the sector but broadly in line with its larger rivals, as it was
hit along with the rest of the sector by concerns over the
global economic outlook.
STRONGER H2, MORE COST CUTS
Helped by its core copper division, Xstrata posted headline
profit broadly in line with expectations, and Davis pointed to a
stronger second half for both the copper unit and the broader
group, with the first weeks of the second half indicating an
improved momentum for output.
It saw a "substantially improved" run-rate in coal, after a
weather-hit start to the year and despite strike disruption to
thermal coal production in South Africa, which the miner said
would have only a "de minimis" impact on tonnage.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) came in at $5.82 billion for the half-year, up 30
percent and broadly in line with forecasts, while operating
profit rose 31 percent to $4.25 billion.
Earnings per share rose 24 percent to $0.98, also roughly in
line with consensus market estimates.
Xstrata's own consensus of 16 analysts' forecasts had put
expectations for first-half core profit at $5.84 billion, with
operating profit at $4.36 billion. EPS was seen at $0.99.
Xstrata's key copper unit posted a 42.5 percent increase in
core profit, a slight miss on some analysts' estimates, though
smaller than Anglo American's miss last week.
Average copper prices over the first half were up 30 percent
on the same period a year ago, and Davis said supply side issues
would continue to constrain the market and hold up prices, with
tightness likely in the second half.
"In 2012, we do see new supply coming on stream, but
nothwithstanding that we still see a deficit in concentrate.
Copper remains a good commodity to be in," he said.
Coal, Xstrata's second-largest division, was badly hit by
heavy rains in Australia and South Africa and by the impact of
the Japanese earthquake on demand, but operating profit was
broadly flat on the year ago, thanks to a recovery in volumes in
the second quarter.
Davis declined to comment on whether the miner was
considering a move on Australia's Macarthur Coal , which
is in talks with bidders Peabody Energy and
ArcelorMittal but has indicated it has rival suitors.
Xstrata, which along with the entire sector has been hit by
rising costs, on Tuesday joined rivals like Anglo American and
Brazil's Vale , outlining a jump in diesel prices,
increasing energy costs and rising wages, as well as
strengthening producer country currencies.
But the miner said it had achieved $52 million of real unit
cost savings in the first half and said it still expects to
achieve more in the second half, despite the fact it sees no
sign of improvement in cost inflation trends.
Like Anglo's Cynthia Carroll and others, Davis used his
statement to criticise resource nationalism, a phenomenon
hurting miners and oil firms, as producer countries demand a
larger share of mineral wealth in the face of tighter budgets.
Xstrata, which has operations in Peru, said it was
"confident" that newly elected president Ollanta Humala, whose
radical proposals initially worried investors, was "cognisant of
the mining sector's significant contribution to Peru's economic
growth" and said early indications were encouraging, including a
commitment to fiscal stability agreements.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Kate Holton
and Sophie Walker)