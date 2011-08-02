UPDATE 3-Xstrata boosts interim dividend, sees stronger H2

* Xstrata H1 EBITDA up 30 pct at $5.8 bln, meets forecasts

* Dividend more than doubles to $0.13

* All projects on schedule, ups Koniambo cost estimate

* Shares down 2.5 percent, in line with rivals (Updates with details, background, quotes)

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, Aug 2 Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata more than doubled its interim dividend on Tuesday and pointed to a stronger second half, as ongoing tightness in the copper market helps the group recover from a flood-hit start to 2011.

The fourth-largest UK-listed diversified miner lifted its interim dividend to $0.13 on the back of a 30 percent rise in headline profits, and said it would use a progressive dividend policy to return cash to shareholders.

"The only real surprise was the dividend," analyst Cailey Barker at Numis said, adding investors had not expected Xstrata's large capital expenditure programme to leave room for one-off payouts or buyback plans, but would be satisfied to see the group's growth strategy on track.

Xstrata, like its diversified global peers, is juggling a bumper capital expenditure programme, market volatility and investor appetite for payouts from cash-rich balance sheets.

"Our judgement is we can afford to be a high growth and a progressive dividend paying company as well," Chief Executive Mick Davis told Reuters, adding the group would stick to a 1/3rds-2/3rds split on dividend payments over the year.

Xstrata, which has switched from growing through acquisitions to expanding existing operations and building new projects to drive growth, said it was on track to achieve its target 50 percent increase in volumes by the end of 2014 with all projects on schedule.

But the group was not immune to rampant cost inflation that has hit the entire sector, as increased costs and the weak U.S. dollar dented the bottom line and forced the miner to increase estimates for its remote Koniambo nickel mine, where estimates rose to $4.6 billion from an initial cost of $3.85 billion.

Koniambo, in New Caledonia, is seen as an example of Xstrata's ability to deliver large greenfield projects, and analysts said the increase was disappointing, but the miner blamed a remote location and a unique environment that means less competition among contractors.

All other projects are on budget and Davis said there was no readacross from Koniambo to other projects, including the Las Bambas greenfield copper project in Peru.

Shares in the group were down 2.5 percent at 0850 GMT, trading at 1,249 pence, underperforming a 1.8 percent drop in the sector but broadly in line with its larger rivals, as it was hit along with the rest of the sector by concerns over the global economic outlook.

STRONGER H2, MORE COST CUTS

Helped by its core copper division, Xstrata posted headline profit broadly in line with expectations, and Davis pointed to a stronger second half for both the copper unit and the broader group, with the first weeks of the second half indicating an improved momentum for output.

It saw a "substantially improved" run-rate in coal, after a weather-hit start to the year and despite strike disruption to thermal coal production in South Africa, which the miner said would have only a "de minimis" impact on tonnage.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $5.82 billion for the half-year, up 30 percent and broadly in line with forecasts, while operating profit rose 31 percent to $4.25 billion.

Earnings per share rose 24 percent to $0.98, also roughly in line with consensus market estimates.

Xstrata's own consensus of 16 analysts' forecasts had put expectations for first-half core profit at $5.84 billion, with operating profit at $4.36 billion. EPS was seen at $0.99.

Xstrata's key copper unit posted a 42.5 percent increase in core profit, a slight miss on some analysts' estimates, though smaller than Anglo American's miss last week.

Average copper prices over the first half were up 30 percent on the same period a year ago, and Davis said supply side issues would continue to constrain the market and hold up prices, with tightness likely in the second half.

"In 2012, we do see new supply coming on stream, but nothwithstanding that we still see a deficit in concentrate. Copper remains a good commodity to be in," he said.

Coal, Xstrata's second-largest division, was badly hit by heavy rains in Australia and South Africa and by the impact of the Japanese earthquake on demand, but operating profit was broadly flat on the year ago, thanks to a recovery in volumes in the second quarter.

Davis declined to comment on whether the miner was considering a move on Australia's Macarthur Coal , which is in talks with bidders Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal but has indicated it has rival suitors.

Xstrata, which along with the entire sector has been hit by rising costs, on Tuesday joined rivals like Anglo American and Brazil's Vale , outlining a jump in diesel prices, increasing energy costs and rising wages, as well as strengthening producer country currencies.

But the miner said it had achieved $52 million of real unit cost savings in the first half and said it still expects to achieve more in the second half, despite the fact it sees no sign of improvement in cost inflation trends.

Like Anglo's Cynthia Carroll and others, Davis used his statement to criticise resource nationalism, a phenomenon hurting miners and oil firms, as producer countries demand a larger share of mineral wealth in the face of tighter budgets.

Xstrata, which has operations in Peru, said it was "confident" that newly elected president Ollanta Humala, whose radical proposals initially worried investors, was "cognisant of the mining sector's significant contribution to Peru's economic growth" and said early indications were encouraging, including a commitment to fiscal stability agreements. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Kate Holton and Sophie Walker)