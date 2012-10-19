版本:
New Issue- Xstrata sells $4.5 bln in 4-part notes

Oct 19 Xtsrata Finance (Canada) Ltd Corp
 on Thursday sold $4.5 billion of 4-part senior
unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and RBS were the joint
active bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: XSTRATA
    
TRANHE 1
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 1.8 PCT     MATURITY    10/23/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.968   FIRST PAY   04/23/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 1.811 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 140 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.75 BLN   COUPON 2.45 PCT    MATURITY    10/25/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.832   FIRST PAY   04/25/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.486 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 170 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
    
TRANCHE 3
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 4 PCT       MATURITY    10/25/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.747   FIRST PAY   04/25/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.031 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 220 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
    
TRANCHE 4
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.3 PCT     MATURITY    10/25/2042  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.3465  FIRST PAY   04/25/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.344 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 235 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

