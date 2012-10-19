New Issue- Xstrata sells $4.5 bln in 4-part notes

Oct 19 Xtsrata Finance (Canada) Ltd Corp on Thursday sold $4.5 billion of 4-part senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and RBS were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: XSTRATA TRANHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.8 PCT MATURITY 10/23/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.968 FIRST PAY 04/23/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.811 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 140 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.75 BLN COUPON 2.45 PCT MATURITY 10/25/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.832 FIRST PAY 04/25/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.486 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 10/25/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.747 FIRST PAY 04/25/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.031 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 4 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.3 PCT MATURITY 10/25/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.3465 FIRST PAY 04/25/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.344 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS