REFILE-UPDATE 1-Xtreme Coil Drilling names new CFO

Aug 23 Canada's Xtreme Coil Drilling Corp
named Matthew Porter as its new chief financial officer
and said it will have most of its rigs on long-term contracts by
the end of the year.
The company, which expects to have 18 of its 31 drilling and
coiled tubing service rigs on long-term contracts by year-end,
said Porter joins from a land drilling and well servicing
company that was acquired in June 2011.
Porter takes over from Martin Ramirez, who was overseeing
the company's financial obligations on an interim basis after
former CFO Dale Wilhelm resigned earlier this month.
Xtreme Coil, which makes and operates drill rigs across
North America, also got a multi-year contract to construct and
operate a new rig in North Dakota's oil-rich Bakken
resource play.
With the new rig, Xtreme Coil will have four rigs working in
this region. The company said it currently has 12 rigs on
long-term contracts.
The company's shares closed at C$2.95 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)