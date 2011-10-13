UPDATE 2-Google-backed Xunlei pulls IPO

(Adds details on accounting flaws, corporate structure)

Oct 13 Xunlei Ltd, a Chinese Internet company partly owned by Google , filed with regulators on Thursday to withdraw its plans to go public, as a raging European debt crisis and weak U.S. economy chills the equity markets.

In June, Xunlei had filed for an initial public offering of up to $200 million and had seen pricing its American Depositary Shares at $14-$16 each.

Attempts to attract investors have been complicated by the company's disclosure of a "material weakness" and a "significant deficiency" in its financial reporting controls, and its use of a corporate structure called a "variable interest entity" (VIE).

VIEs operate in a legal grey area where foreign investors own part of the revenue stream and not equity stakes in Chinese companies listed in the United States.

Chinese Internet companies are likely to have a tougher time listing as Beijing is clamping down on the use of VIEs.

Chinese stocks listed in the United States have plunged amid growing concerns on alleged accounting fraud and whether the companies' claims about their businesses stand up to scrutiny.

The company, which makes software to increase download speeds, had expected to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "XNET." Xunlei planned to use proceeds from the offering to invest in technology, infrastructure and product development and to acquire digital media content, according to its IPO prospectus.

Sean Shenglong Zou, Xunlei's co-founder, is the company's biggest shareholder with a 27.5 percent stake, while Google owns a 2.8 percent stake. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Roshni Menon)