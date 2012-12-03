Ex-Goldman Sachs trader did not manipulate markets - attorney

Dec 3 A CME Group Inc probe into
ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc bond trader Glenn Hadden
pertains to "technical risk management activity" in 2008, a
lawyer for Hadden said on Monday.
Hadden, who is now head of global interest rates trading at
Morgan Stanley, is being investigated by the CME for
trades he made in Treasury bond futures, according a Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority document. Hadden joined Morgan
Stanley in March 2011 and was at Goldman at the time when those
trades occurred.
"The CME matter concerns technical risk management activity
in a one-minute period four years ago during which Mr. Hadden
acted properly and followed established market practice,"
Hadden's lawyer, James Benjamin of Akin Gump, said in a
statement. "There is no legal or factual basis for any
suggestion of market manipulation."