公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四

Xylem cuts full-year earnings forecast

Aug 2 Xylem Inc, which makes pumps and valves, said quarterly revenue fell and cut its full-year earnings forecast, citing a slowing U.S. economy.

The expects to earn between $1.72 and $1.82 per share, excluding items, down from its earlier forecast of $1.80 to $1.95 per share.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $966 million for the second quarter.

