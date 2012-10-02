版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Xyratex shares fall 13.6 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Oct 2 Xyratex Ltd : * Shares fell 13.6 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐