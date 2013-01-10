版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 11日 星期五

BRIEF-Xyratex down 8 pct in extended trading

NEW YORK Jan 10 Xyratex Ltd : * Shares drop 8 percent in extended trading after results

