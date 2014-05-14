Yahoo buys mobile messaging app Blink

May 14 Yahoo Inc has bought Blink, a
mobile messaging startup that lets users send messages that
self-destruct and control who sees their messages and for how
long.
The deal comes just days after rival messaging startup
Snapchat settled charges with U.S. regulators that accused it of
deceiving consumers by promising that photos sent on its service
disappeared forever after a certain period of time.
Blink will be shutting down its app for both the iOS and
Android platforms in the coming weeks, the company said in a
post on its website on Tuesday. The terms of the transaction
were not disclosed. (r.reuters.com/qaq39v)
Yahoo was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has been stepping up the
company's efforts to build online services for the smartphones
and tablets that consumers increasingly use to access the Web.
Yahoo has acquired several small, mobile start-ups since Mayer
took over.
The company now counts 430 million monthly users of its
mobile products, while the number of online video streams
consumers watched increased 30 percent from the fourth quarter.
Mobile messaging apps have drawn attention in the last year
as they seek to capitalize on the appeal of their free services,
especially in emerging markets.
Snapchat received a $3 billion buyout offer from Facebook
Inc late last year, which the startup rejected. Facebook
eventually acquired Whatsapp for $19 billion, its largest
acquisition ever.
In February, Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Inc
bought Viber, a mobile app enabling free calls and
messages, for $900 million.
