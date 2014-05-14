UPDATE 1-Yahoo buys mobile "self-destruct" messaging app Blink

(Adds background on Blink)
May 14 Yahoo Inc has bought Blink, a
mobile messaging startup whose app lets users send messages that
will self-destruct at a time set by the sender.
The deal, which Blink announced on its website, comes days
after rival Snapchat settled charges with U.S. regulators that
accused it of deceiving consumers by promising that photos sent
on its service disappeared forever after a certain period.
Blink, which was launched in April 2013, said it will shut
down its app for both iOS and Android platforms in coming weeks
following the acquisition. (r.reuters.com/qaq39v).
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Yahoo was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
"We built Blink because we believe everyone should be free
to show the same honesty and spontaneity in their online
conversations as they can in person," the company said.
Blink is a product of Meh Labs, a company founded by
ex-Google employees Kevin Stephens and Michelle
Norgan. Meh Labs is best known for its location-sharing app
Kismet.
Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has been stepping up the
company's efforts to build online services for the smartphones
and tablets that consumers increasingly use to access the Web.
Yahoo has acquired several small, mobile start-ups since
Mayer took over. The company has 430 million monthly users of
its mobile products.
Mobile messaging apps have drawn buyer attention in the past
year as large internet companies seek to capitalize on the
appeal of free services offered through the apps, especially in
emerging markets.
Snapchat received a $3 billion buyout offer from Facebook
Inc late last year, which it rejected. Facebook later
acquired mobile messaging app Whatsapp for $19 billion, its
largest acquisition ever.
In February, Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Inc
bought Viber, a mobile app enabling free calls and
messages, for $900 million.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair
and Ted Kerr)