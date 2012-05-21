Yahoo near selling partial Alibaba stake for $7.1 bln -source

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
NEW YORK May 20 Yahoo Inc is nearing a deal on Sunday to sell part of its stake in Alibaba Group back to the Chinese company for $7.1 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Under the agreement expected to be announced as soon as Sunday night, Yahoo will sell half of its 40 percent stake in Alibaba in a taxable transaction, the source said.
Yahoo plans to use part of the proceeds for a share buyback, the source said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.
Representatives of Yahoo and Alibaba did not have immediate comment.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form