版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 21日 星期一 08:17 BJT

Yahoo near selling partial Alibaba stake for $7.1 bln -source

NEW YORK May 20 Yahoo Inc is nearing a deal on Sunday to sell part of its stake in Alibaba Group back to the Chinese company for $7.1 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Under the agreement expected to be announced as soon as Sunday night, Yahoo will sell half of its 40 percent stake in Alibaba in a taxable transaction, the source said.

Yahoo plans to use part of the proceeds for a share buyback, the source said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

Representatives of Yahoo and Alibaba did not have immediate comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐