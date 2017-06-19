版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:25 BJT

Altaba, formerly Yahoo, to start trading on Monday

June 19 Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Altaba's main assets include a 15.5 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and a 35.5 percent holding in Yahoo Japan Corp.

Verizon closed its $4.48 billion deal with Yahoo last week, marking the end of the tech pioneer as a stand-alone internet company, which was once valued at more than $100 billion.

Yahoo was officially renamed Altaba on Friday. Its shares will trade under the symbol "AABA". (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐