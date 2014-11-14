版本:
2014年 11月 15日

Activist investor Starboard discloses stakes in Yahoo, AOL

Nov 14 Activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed stakes in Yahoo Inc and AOL Inc on Friday, nearly two months after it urged the two companies to merge.

Starboard disclosed a 7.7 million share stake in Yahoo and a 1.9 million share stake in AOL.

This translates to a 0.8 percent stake in Yahoo and a 2.5 percent stake in AOL, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Starboard in September sent a letter to Yahoo, saying a merger with AOL could create up to $1 billion in "synergies" by reducing overlaps in online display advertising and other overhead costs. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
