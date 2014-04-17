Mayer aims to persuade Apple to choose Yahoo over Google -Re/code

April 16 Yahoo Inc's Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer is working on a plan to persuade Apple Inc
to ditch Google as its default search engine
in favor of Yahoo, technology news site Re/code reported, citing
sources within Yahoo.
Mayer's effort is in advanced stages, with a detailed pitch
already prepared for Apple executives, the website said. (link.reuters.com/hez58v)
Yahoo senior vice president of mobile and emerging products,
Adam Cahan, is working on the effort too.
Mayer, a former Google executive, has managed to get support
from some Apple executives, including longtime acquaintance
Jonathan Ive, according to the Apple Insider blog. "Mayer has
supposedly wrangled support from a few Apple execs including
longtime acquaintance Jony Ive," Apple Insider said.
Design head Ive exerts enormous influence over strategy and
products in engineering and design-heavy Apple.
Google search, which has been the default search engine in
iOS and powered Apple's Safari Web browser used on iPhones and
iPads for quite some time, pays Apple about $1 billion per year
for traffic driven to its servers and subsequent ad network,
Apple Insider said, referring to the same rumors.
Apple's decision to stick with Google's services over the
years also reflects a desire to maintain a familiar user
experience, the blog said. (link.reuters.com/jez58v)
Yahoo on Wednesday again posted anemic quarterly revenue
growth as the Internet company's advertising business continues
to lag its rivals, nearly two years into Mayer's comeback
effort.
Mayer is trying to revitalize Yahoo's business, revamping
many of its Web products, but its ad sales business continues to
struggle while rivals such as Google, Facebook Inc and
Twitter Inc continue to post strong, double-digit
revenue growth.
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)