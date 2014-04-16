Yahoo nominates three new members to board

April 16 Yahoo Inc, which posted anemic
first-quarter revenue growth, said it has nominated three new
members to its board.
The three members include billionaire Charles Schwab,
namesake chairman and chief executive of discount broker Charles
Schwab Corp.
The other two are David Filo and Lee Scott, the company said
in a statement.
Filo, who is rejoining the board, co-developed Yahoo in
1994, the company said.
H. Lee Scott, Jr. served as president and chief executive
officer of Wal-Mart Stores Inc from 2000 to 2009, and as
an executive officer and chairman of the executive committee of
Walmart's board until January 2011.
(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)