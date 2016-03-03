UPDATE 1-Yahoo exploring sale of $1 bln-$3 bln in 'non-core assets' -CFO

(Adds additional background, more detail from CFO presentation)
By Deborah M. Todd
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Yahoo Inc is
exploring the sale of $1 billion to $3 billion of patents,
property and other "non-core assets," its chief financial
officer said on Thursday.
Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman told the Morgan Stanley Technology,
Media and Telecom Conference that a committee created to explore
alternatives to the company's plan to spin off its core business
is looking at quick sales of assets.
Goldman said patents, land, property and "non-core units or
businesses" are all on the table for potential sale, and the
company has sold or licensed more than $600 million in patents
over the last three years.
Yahoo faces increasing pressure from shareholders and
investors to sell its core business instead of going through a
spinoff that would separate the company from its
multibillion-dollar stakes in Yahoo Japan and Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
In recent weeks, media reports have surfaced that Time Inc
, Verizon Communications Inc and several other
suitors have emerged as potential buyers.
Goldman did not confirm the reports but said the committee
is "aligned to see what best creates shareholder value."
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Marguerita Choy)