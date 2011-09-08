UPDATE 3-Bartz battles to retain Yahoo board seat

(Editor's note: Language in paragraph 9 may be offensive to
some readers)
* Board says she must go; Bartz says she's staying
* Bartz's contract calls for her to go
* Election to board by shareholders may top contract
(Adds HealthSouth example; comment from finance professor;
clarifies Minow's role at GMI)
By Alexei Oreskovic and Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 Former Yahoo Inc
(YHOO.O) Chief Executive Carol Bartz and her erstwhile employer
are dueling over Bartz's board seat, which she says she wants
to keep, despite being fired from running the company.
Bartz, who was abruptly fired from her job as CEO by
chairman Roy Bostock on Tuesday, said in an interview that she
intended to remain on Yahoo's board.
But hours after the interview was published, a Yahoo board
spokesman said she couldn't keep her seat on the board.
"Ms. Bartz is obligated to resign from the Board and we
expect her to do so," said Charles Sipkins, a spokesman for
Yahoo's board of directors.
Bartz may have some wiggle room despite the provision in
her employment contract, said corporate governance expert Nell
Minow.
The January 2009 contract states that "upon any termination
of employment, you shall promptly resign from the Board and all
officerships, directorships or fiduciary positions with the
Company and its affiliates."
But Bartz could still make the argument that she's been
elected by the shareholders, said Minow, who was the editor of
Corporate Library, a predecessor to corporate-governance
consultancy GMI.
Bartz was appointed to the board upon becoming Yahoo's
chief executive in 2009 and has been re-elected by shareholders
at subsequent annual meetings. She could maintain that the
elections would supersede the clause in the contract.
Bartz characterized Yahoo's board as "doofuses" who "fucked
me over" in an interview with Fortune magazine that was
published on Thursday. Detractors say Bartz didn't do enough to
turn around Yahoo, which has been losing market share in search
and advertising.
Generally, language requiring CEOs to step down from board
positions if they leave their posts is a standard part of any
CEO contract, said Paul Hodgson, a senior research associate at
GMI. If the board chooses to, it can ask the former CEO to
remain, as Apple's (AAPL.O) board did when Steve Jobs resigned
as chief executive last month.
But such language wasn't always standard. HealthSouth
former CEO Richard Scrushy was fired in 2004 amid a federal
fraud investigation but held onto his board seat, resigning
only in late 2005 after he was not renominated.
In situations where there is an unwanted board member,
"it's awkward," said Charles Elson, a Uinversity of Delaware
finance professor specializing in corporate governance. He said
boards typically form special committees that exclude the
ostracized director, and conduct the bulk of board business
through those committees.
Minow -- once a movie reviewer for Yahoo -- believes
Bartz's comments about remaining on the board are a negotiating
tactic connected to her severance arrangements, and that she
doesn't really want to remain on the board.
"We would all enjoy that very much" from an entertainment
perspective, she told Reuters. "But we don't want the board to
be any more dysfunctional than it already is."
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Sarah McBride; Editing by
Peter Henderson, Bernard Orr, Gary Hill)