Bartz resigns from Yahoo board

NEW YORK, Sept. 11 Carol Bartz, who was fired
as chief executive of Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) last week, has
resigned from the company's board of directors.
"On Sept. 9, 2011, Carol Bartz resigned from the board of
directors of Yahoo! Inc., effective immediately," Charles
Sipkins, a spokesperson for the board wrote in an e-mail on
Sunday.
The news was first reported on Sunday in The Wall Street
Journal.
Bartz was abruptly fired from her job as CEO on Tuesday.
She had said that she planned to remain on the Internet
company's board of directors, a statement that conflicted with
that of a company spokesman who said Bartz would have to give
up her board seat.
After being fired, Bartz gave an inflammatory interview to
Fortune magazine in which she characterized Yahoo's board as
"doofuses" who "fucked me over".[ID:nN1E7871TC]
