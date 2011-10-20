UPDATE 1-Yahoo "cross talk" ban jolts bidders; Microsoft seen circling

* Yahoo doesn't want bidders to share information - sources
* Microsoft considering joint Yahoo bid - WSJ
* Sources say Yahoo wants to gain control of sale process
* Some PE firms refuse to sign NDA - sources
* Alibaba's Jack Ma reiterates interest in buying Yahoo
(Adds WSJ report, comments from Jack Ma, Jerry Yang)
By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Some potential buyers of Yahoo
Inc are balking at the Internet company's demands for
confidentiality that would prevent them from discussing joint
bids, according to several people close to the situation.
Yahoo advisers Goldman Sachs and Allen & Co informed
interested parties this week of a "no cross talk" provision,
part of a non-disclosure agreement that must be signed to gain
access to Yahoo's sensitive financial data, the sources said.
The provision has irked several potential buyers, including
private equity firms that had planned to jointly bid for Yahoo.
They have refused to sign the nondisclosure agreement, and
one source went so far as to call the provision a deal-breaker.
With a market value of about $20 billion, Yahoo is likely
too big for any one party to swallow, with the exception of
possibly Microsoft Corp .
But even Microsoft is considering a team bid, the Wall
Street Journal said. It reported in its Deal Journal that
Microsoft was working with Silver Lake Partners and
the Canada Pension Plan Investment board on a proposal.
"Under the proposal being discussed, Microsoft would put up
several billion dollars of funding, with additional financing
being arranged by banks," the newspaper said, quoting unnamed
sources.
Silver Lake and the Canadian fund would kick in the rest,
though this would be less than Microsoft's contribution, the
report said.
Bill Cox, a Microsoft spokesman visiting Hong Kong, declined
to comment on the report.
Reuters has previously reported Microsoft and Silver Lake
Partners, a buy-out firm, were among a host of interested
bidders.
Jack Ma, the founder and CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group, also reiterated his interest in buying Yahoo on
Thursday.
"If the board is willing to sell, I'm interested. They've
just got to let us know," Ma said at the AllThingsD event in
Hong Kong.
If Yahoo insists on the "no cross talk" provision, it could
heighten pressure on Yahoo's co-founder and former CEO Jerry
Yang, who has been criticized for not acting in the best
interest of shareholders.
The prevailing perception is that Yang derailed the
Microsoft talks in 2008.
Yang said the company has not ruled out any possibilities.
"There are plenty of options for it to work and there are
plenty of options for shareholders to realise that," Yang told
the AllThingsD event when asked about the possibility of selling
Yahoo.
Yang and Tim Morse, who was appointed interim chief
executive after Carol Bartz was fired in September, have been
driving the strategic review process, sources said.
Yang is interested in a deal with private equity firms to
take Yahoo private in part because he sees that as the best
option for preserving his connection to the company, Reuters has
reported.
FOR COMPETING BIDS
The "no cross talk" rule is aimed partly at keeping that
competitive tension in the bidding process.
"The board is taking action that is not conducive
to the process," said the source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
Implementing a "no cross talk" policy gives Yahoo more
control over its strategic review. The company is not opposed to
a joint bid, but it wants to encourage competition and avoid all
the bidders forming one giant consortium, according to another
person familiar with the situation.
"If they can control it, they can pair people up in a way so
that you have a couple of consortiums," said the source.
"Whereas if they let everyone talk to everyone, it could
very well be -- given the size of the check -- that you end up
having only one buyer to bid on and then you have no tension in
the auction."
A Yahoo spokesman declined to comment.
Over the last few weeks, private equity firms including Bain
Capital, Silver Lake, Providence Equity Partners and Hellman &
Friedman LLC have stepped up efforts to partner among themselves
or with potential strategic buyers, such as Chinese e-commerce
giant Alibaba or Microsoft.
AOL Inc Chief Executive Tim Armstrong is also
actively trying to sell investors on a deal with Yahoo, though
that is viewed to be a very long shot.
Private equity firm Blackstone Group has also expressed
interest in the Internet giant, said one of the sources. A
Blackstone spokesman was unavailable for comment.
The Wall Street Journal also reported that some private
equity firms were valuing Yahoo between $16 and $18 per share.
By comparison, Microsoft offered as much as $33 per share, or
$47.5 billion, for Yahoo three years ago.
Yahoo shares rose 3.04 percent to close at $15.94 on the
Nasdaq on Wednesday.
Given the poor lending environment and lukewarm interest
from strategic buyers, a club deal involving at least two or
more private equity firms is seen as necessary to getting a deal
done, sources said.
But it would be hard for interested parties to put together
an offer without access to detailed information on such things
as the contractual agreements between Yahoo and its investment
partners Alibaba and Softbank , or details of the search
pact with Microsoft.
"The good news is there is a decent amount of information
out there on Yahoo, but it is not at the level to do real due
diligence," said the second source.
"You need to get under the covers there to peel back and see
if the metrics are working in different business lines."
Financial information on Yahoo is expected to be circulated
to interested parties this week.
(Additional reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in HONG KONG; Writing
by Peter Lauria; Editing by Tiffany Wu, Bernard Orr, Mark
Bendeich and Vinu Pilakkott)