Bidders balk at Yahoo's "no cross talk" provision-sources

* Yahoo doesn't want bidders to share information--sources
* Bidders can't review financials w/out provision--sources
* Yahoo wants to gain control of sale process--sources
* Some PE firms refuse to sign NDA--sources
By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Some potential buyers of Yahoo
Inc (YHOO.O) are balking at the Internet company's demands for
confidentiality that would prevent them from discussing joint
bids, according to several people close to the situation.
Yahoo advisers Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Allen & Co informed
interested parties this week of a so-called "no cross talk"
provision, which is part of a nondisclosure agreement that they
have to sign to gain access to sensitive financial information
about the company, the sources said.
The provision irked several potential buyers, including
private equity firms that had been planning to team up to bid
for Yahoo. They have refused to sign the nondisclosure
agreement, and one source went so far as to call the provision
a deal-breaker.
With a market value of about $20 billion, Yahoo is likely
too big for any one party to swallow, with the exception of
possibly Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).
"The board is taking action that is not conducive to the
process," said the source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
Implementing a "no cross talk" policy gives Yahoo more
control over its strategic review. The company is not opposed
to a joint bid, but it wants to encourage competition and avoid
all the bidders forming one giant consortium, according to
another person familiar with the situation.
"If they can control it, they can pair people up in a way
so that you have a couple of consortiums," said the source.
"Whereas if they let everyone talk to everyone, it could very
well be -- given the size of the check -- that you end up
having only one buyer to bid on and then you have no tension in
the auction."
A Yahoo spokesman declined to comment.
Over the last few weeks, private equity firms including
Bain Capital, Silver Lake [SILAK.UL], Providence Equity
Partners and Hellman & Friedman LLC have stepped up efforts to
partner among themselves or with potential strategic buyers,
such as Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba or Microsoft.
AOL Inc AOL.N Chief Executive Tim Armstrong is also
actively trying to sell investors on a deal with Yahoo, though
Private equity firm Blackstone Group, has also expressed
interest in the Internet giant, said one of the sources. A
Blackstone spokesman was unavailable for comment.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that some
private equity firms are valuing Yahoo at between $16 and $18
per share. By comparison, Microsoft offered as much as $33 per
share, or $47.5 billion, for Yahoo three years ago.
Yahoo shares rose 3.04 percent to close at $15.94 on the
Nasdaq on Wednesday.
Given the poor lending environment and lukewarm interest
from strategic buyers, a club deal involving at least two or
more private equity firms is seen as necessary to getting a
deal done, sources said.
But it would be hard for interested parties to put together
an offer without access to detailed information on such things
as the contractual agreements between Yahoo and its investment
partners Alibaba and Softbank (9984.T), or details of the
search pact with Microsoft.
"The good news is there is a decent amount of information
out there on Yahoo, but it is not at the level to do real due
diligence," said the second source. "You need to get under the
covers there to peel back and see if the metrics are working in
different business lines."
If Yahoo insists on the provision, it could heighten
pressure on co-founder Jerry Yang, who has been criticized for
not acting in the best interest of shareholders. The prevailing
perception is that Yang derailed the Microsoft talks in 2008.
Yang and Tim Morse, who was appointed interim chief
executive after Carol Bartz was fired in September, have been
driving the strategic review process, sources said.
Yang is interested in a deal with private equity firms to
take Yahoo private in part because he sees that as the best
option for preserving his connection to the company, Reuters
has reported. [ID:nN1E79705G]
Financial information on Yahoo is expected to be circulated
to interested parties this week.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Writing by Peter Lauria; Editing
by Tiffany Wu, Bernard Orr)