Verizon plans bid for Yahoo, Google weighs offer - Bloomberg

April 7 Verizon Communications Inc plans
to make a first-round bid for Yahoo Inc's web business
next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Alphabet Inc's Google is also thinking of bidding
for Yahoo's core business, Bloomberg reported, citing another
source. (bloom.bg/1qwx1W3)
Verizon is willing to buy the Yahoo Japan Corp
stake to sweeten the offer, Bloomberg reported.
A Verizon spokesman declined to comment. Google and Yahoo
could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)