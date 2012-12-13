版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 01:01 BJT

Intuit CEO Brad Smith to step down from Yahoo board

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 13 Intuit Inc Chief Executive Brad Smith will not stand for re-election to Yahoo Inc's board, according to an Intuit spokeswoman.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐