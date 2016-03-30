Yahoo to allow proxy access for board nominations

March 30 Yahoo Inc will allow investors
who have held stake of at least 3 percent in the struggling
Internet company for a minimum of three years to nominate
directors to its board.
The company amended its bylaws to allow these investors to
nominate up to 20 percent of its board, according to a
regulatory filing on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1RyQU5t)
Yahoo joins several companies including Apple Inc,
AT&T Inc, Staples Inc and Citigroup Inc in
adopting new "proxy access" rules that make it easier for
shareholders or groups of shareholders to nominate board
candidates.
"Proxy access" is shareholders' ability to nominate
directors to run against a company's chosen slate of director
nominees using its annual meeting materials.
Activist investor Starboard Value LP, which owns about 1.7
percent of Yahoo, launched a proxy fight last week to overthrow
the company's nine-member board.
Yahoo, under pressure from shareholders to sell its core
business, began an auction of the business last month after
shelving plans to spin off its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Yahoo said on Wednesday that the amended bylaws would come
into effect after its 2016 annual meeting, which means they
would be effective from the 2017 meeting.
