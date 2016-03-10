Yahoo appoints two new board members

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Yahoo Inc said it appointed two new independent directors, effective March 8, increasing the size of its board to nine from seven.
The company, which is currently pressing ahead with an auction for its core Internet business, appointed former Morgan Stanley managing director Catherine Friedman, and former Broadcom Corp Chief Financial Officer Eric Brandt to the board. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback