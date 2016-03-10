版本:
Yahoo appoints two new board members

March 10 Yahoo Inc said it appointed two new independent directors, effective March 8, increasing the size of its board to nine from seven.

The company, which is currently pressing ahead with an auction for its core Internet business, appointed former Morgan Stanley managing director Catherine Friedman, and former Broadcom Corp Chief Financial Officer Eric Brandt to the board. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

