Yahoo board to meet on Wednesday to review options - source

San Francisco, Sept 13 Yahoo's board will meet on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of options facing the troubled Internet firm, including the search for a new chief executive, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Yahoo's board will meet in person at the company's Sunnyvale, California headquarters. The meeting is expected to last all day long and comes a week after Yahoo's board fired Chief Executive Carol Bartz, who had more than a year left on her 4 year contract.

Yahoo could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

Allen & Co, which Yahoo has retained as it pursues a strategic review of its business, is expected to attend tomorrow's meeting, the person told Reuters.

